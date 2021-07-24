Man arrested after car hits group of people on Blackpool North Pier
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit a group of people on Blackpool's promenade.
Police responded to reports that a car had driven at pedestrians near the North Pier at about 05:25 BST.
Officers stopped the red Peugeot on a residential street and the driver fled the scene, Lancashire Police said.
A 30-year-old Manchester man arrested after a search of the area remains in custody.
Officers do not know whether members of the group who were hit by the car sought medical attention and have urged them to get in touch.
Insp Abi Finch-Hall added: "Despite the early hour there were several pedestrians in the area at the time.
"We believe there are also witnesses who have not yet been spoken to by police."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.