St Annes beach: Man dies after seaside swim rescue
A 19-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea.
Emergency services were called to the pier at Lytham St Annes at about 19:20 BST on Friday, Lancashire Constabulary said.
The man, from Preston, was rescued from the water and taken to hospital but died a short while later. His next of kin were being informed, officers said.
Three other casualties were taken to hospital to be treated for water inhalation.
There have been several water-related incidents over the last week during the heatwave.
A 16-year-old boxer who was described as a future world champion died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river in Cheshire.
Hamza Mansoor, who was 21 and from Stoke-on-Trent, was one of five friends who got in to difficulties at Crosby beach, Merseyside, on Tuesday. He died a short time after being pulled from the sea.
The body of another 16-year-old boy was recovered from the River Weaver near Frodsham on Tuesday after he was believed to have fallen in the water.
A 15-year-old boy's body was also recovered from a river near Derbyshire on Wednesday and two people have died after being pulled from the water in separate incidents in North Yorkshire.
It comes as emergency services warned of the invisible, deadly dangers associated with open water after six people drowned in English lakes and rivers last weekend.
