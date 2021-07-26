BBC News

Mark Webster death: Teenager charged with man's stabbing murder

image captionMark Webster was found stabbed at a home in Carsluith Avenue

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a house in Blackpool.

Levi Westhead, 18, of Flakefleet Street inFleetwood has been charged with the murder of Mark Webster, 50, on Friday, Lancashire Police said.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Webster died from a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Westhead was scheduled to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, police said.

A statement from Mr Webster's family described him as a "truly magnificent person" who "touched so many people's hearts".

They added he was a "loyal devoted family man" who "was truly loved by all who knew him."

