Fleetwood sea death: Body of missing man found on beach
- Published
The body of a man who was last seen going into the sea has been found on a beach.
A rescue operation was launched on Saturday after the man was seen entering the water before disappearing in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
His body was discovered about six hours later at 20:15 BST.
Lancashire Police said the victim was believed to be a 29-year-old man from Bolton, although he has not been formally identified.
The death is not being treated as suspicious, the force added.
The Royal Life Saving Society has urged the public to use caution when entering water as temperatures continue to rise.
Parts of the UK could reach a sweltering 33C (91.4F) later, hotter than some of Europe's top holiday destinations including Tenerife.
HM Coastguard Fleetwood, which joined the search in Fleetwood, said it had been the team's busiest weekend ever.