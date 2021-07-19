Fleetwood: Boris Johnson urged to restore town's rail links
- Published
Boris Johnson has been urged to continue backing plans to reconnect Fleetwood to the national rail network.
The prime minister said the Lancashire town "should have a railway" during the 2019 general election campaign.
Since then a £100,000 feasibility study has been carried out and its results are at the heart of a bid for Restoring Your Railways Fund cash from central government.
Thornton station, on the line between Poulton and Fleetwood, closed in 1970.
Lancashire County Council's chief executive is now writing to Mr Johnson, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The letter was requested by Fleetwood West county councillor Stephen Clarke and won support at a full council meeting.
The Conservative councillor said: "Fleetwood… needs, urgently, an improved transport system to ensure the town can grow again.
"The roads in Fleetwood [are] overcrowded and totally inadequate. The restoration of this line is needed to really improve the area, the economy - and ensure residents have a transport link which is prepared for the future."
'Dream alive'
Labour's member for Fleetwood East, Lorraine Beavers, said trains were "the only answer to the future prosperity of Fleetwood".
"Rail will unclog the A585 and save hours in travel time for education and employment. The district of Wyre currently has just one station that is currently without adequate car parking," she said.
The feasibility study found a reinstated heavy rail link would offer an 11-minute journey time from Fleetwood to Poulton and 28 minutes from Fleetwood to Preston - a trip that takes nearly an hour by existing modes of public transport.
The council's cabinet member for highways and transport, Charlie Edwards, said rail had not been the government's priority until Mr Johnson came to power.
Meanwhile, Poulton-le-Fylde member Alf Clempson praised the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, whose volunteers have spent years clearing huge swathes of the track and "keeping the dream alive when there appeared little hope".