Jordan Banks: Police horse named after boy hit by lightning
- Published
A police horse has been renamed in honour of a nine-year-old boy who was fatally struck by lightning while at a football training session.
Jordan Banks, who died in Blackpool on 11 May, anonymously left sweets on police cars to cheer up officers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
To thank him, Lancashire Police invited Jordan to see their horses and dogs but he died before it could be arranged.
The force will now rename its newest equine recruit Banks as a tribute.
Earlier this year, Liverpool fan Jordan ran 30 miles in 10 days in memory of his uncle, raising £3,000 for a mental health charity.
After Jordan's death, his family said: "Our world's stopped," when they "lost our beautiful boy".
Ch Supt Wendy Bower said they chose to rename the horse Banks "to express our gratitude to him".
"We hope this lets Jordan's family know how much we appreciated his kindness last year."
The name also follows the force's tradition of naming their horses after places in the county, with Banks also being a Lancashire coastal village.
The horse, formerly known as Fred, has been described by the force as "kind, friendly, laidback and loves getting attention from his human colleagues", with a love for the occasional mint treat.
He is still in training and is expected to be allocated to a police officer for regular patrols.
Jordan played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, which raised more than £12,000 for a permanent memorial.
After his death, Liverpool's players wore shirts bearing his name ahead of their game with Manchester United.
Sunday league footballers from more than 80 teams also held a minute's silence and a charity match featuring his father, stepfather and former England footballer Trevor Sinclair was played in June.