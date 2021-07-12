Euro 2020: Italy fans in the North West celebrate win
As England fans come to terms with the heartache of losing the Euro 2020 final, Italian residents in the North West are celebrating their nail-biting penalty shootout win.
Gareth Southgate's men looked on course for their first major trophy since 1966 when Manchester United defender Luke Shaw gave them the perfect start after two minutes.
However, Italy were level in the 67th minute and the Azzurri kept their composure to win 3-2 on penalties.
'It's coming Rome'
Lori Azzaretto's father Antonio died exactly three weeks ago at the age of 72.
"This win is for my dad who loved his football," said Ms Azzaretto, who is originally from Milan but has lived in Blackpool since 2007.
"He would have been so proud.
"I was just shaking when they won as I straight away thought of my dad probably watching from wherever he is now."
Ms Azzaretto said her Italian mascot teddy Gigi could have brought Italy luck during the dramatic penalty shootout victory.
"Every time I take Gigi out Italy win," she said.
The 42-year-old carer admitted she "would have been gutted" had England won but said it was heartbreaking for the team "after waiting for so long to get to a final".
It was a "good achievement" getting there, Ms Azzaretto added.
She said she was celebrating with Italian food "obviously" - antipasti and homemade pesto - and teasing her English boyfriend by saying: "It's coming Rome."
'I knew we'd win'
Marco Vidoretti was more confident than most that Italy would be crowned Euro 2020 champions.
The 48-year-old, who lives in Preston, is a researcher on an Italian football highlights TV show.
He was cheering Italy on with his Australian wife, Karen, and their 10-year-old daughter Lucia.
"Early on I knew we'd win from the way we have played the last 18 months," he said.
"They have been under the radar but [Roberto] Mancini has slowly built the team up."
Mr Vidoretti said it could have been fate as they won the 1982 World Cup on 11 July too.
"It felt good," he said.
"Lucia went into school on a high especially as a few teachers were giving her grief on Friday about Italy."
He said he had promised to take his daughter to an Italian restaurant for her birthday on Tuesday night to celebrate the victory.
'No fingernails left'
Nino Gioia, who runs a barbers in Ramsbottom, Bury, said he was "absolutely buzzing" Italy won.
"We were the better team after the first 20 minutes. It was nail-biting, though. I had no fingernails left," he said.
The 51-year-old, who has dual nationality, added: "I'd have still be buzzing if England won, though."
"My dad back home is really happy but my kids support England."
Mr Gioia cuts the hair of Chris Trippier, the father of England defender Kieran, so said he was "gutted" for him.
He said he had a few beers to celebrate and despite a very late night still managed to open his doors at 08:00 BST.
"I want to take the week off and party all week but no-one will cover me so I'm looking forward to having a red wine tonight," he said.