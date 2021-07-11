Euro 2020: Italy fans in the North West prepare for final
- Published
Millions of football fans will be glued to TV screens hoping for an England victory in the Euro 2020 final later. But for some people in the North West their loyalties lie elsewhere. How are the region's Italian residents feeling ahead of the historic game?
While it will be the first time an England men's team has reached a major final since 1966, it is not the same for Italy who remain unbeaten in 33 matches.
Some Italians have said regardless of the outcome they feel they have "already won", while others have said is "too difficult" to choose a side.
'Football brought everyone back together'
Luca Vitesse, from Notrianni's Ices in Blackpool, is struggling with having split loyalties.
"It's a really tricky situation, I do not know who I support," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Mr Vitesse added: "In England, football has brought everyone back together so for them to win it would be amazing, but the Italians are a very good side.
"I'm really lucky to have both my nations in the final.
"Either way I feel like I've already won it to be honest."
However, Mr Vitesse said his English friends have told him they will be watching the match without him.
'Pizzas and red wine flowing'
Nino, who runs a barbers in Ramsbottom, Bury, said he would like Italy to win.
"I can't wait for the game," he told BBC Radio 5Live while cutting the hair of client Chris Trippier - the father of England defender Kieran Trippier.
"As long as it is a good game, people will have a good time," Nino said.
"At ours on Sunday, we have got pastas, pizzas and the red wine flowing for the Italians.
"Then for the England fans we are offering mashed potato, gravy and bitter."
'It has been our life'
Nella Chiarelli, from Darwen in Lancashire, said the anticipation was at "bursting point".
"It has been our life in the Italian community," she told BBC North West Tonight.
"I obviously want Italy to win, I'm Italian of course.
"It is just a game and we all should not all fall out over it though."
'Tears if we don't win'
Carole Morgan and her husband Roberto lived in Italy for ten years before returning to Middleton in Greater Manchester.
"We are all really behind Italy," Carole told BBC Radio Manchester.
"The anxiety my son has suffered in the lead up to this is unbelievable," she said.
"There will be tears if we [Italy] do not win."
Mr Morgan said he had been supporting England up until he found out they were playing against his national team.
