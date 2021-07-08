Aya Hachem: Businessman denies plotting fatal drive-by shooting
A businessman accused of arranging a drive-by shooting in which an innocent passer-by was killed has denied any involvement in it.
Feroz Suleman, 40, admitted threatening to burn down the Blackburn premises of his tyre firm rival Pachah Khan but denied planning to kill him.
Student Aya Hachem, 19, died in the attack in the town on 17 May 2020.
Eight people on trial at Preston Crown Court deny Ms Hachem's murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.
The prosecution alleges Ms Hachem, who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time", was shot by hired hit man Zamir Raja, who was in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis past Quickshine Tyres.
Mr Suleman, of Shear Brow, Blackburn told the court he did not know Mr Raja or Mr Ennis.
Machete threat
The court has previously heard the intended target was Mr Khan, the owner of Quickshine Tyres, and the shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud with Mr Suleman, who owns RI Tyres.
The jury was told the defendant had claimed Mr Khan prevented workmen from entering Quickshine's yard to put up a sign for RI Tyres, and threatened to fetch a machete from his car if the workmen came on his premises.
However, Mr Khan said Mr Suleman had told him they would finish his business off, burn his premises down and kill him.
Mr Suleman admitted that in "a social media rant" he did threaten to burn down his Mr Khan's premises but said he did not threaten to assault or kill him.
He told the court the feud began with the landlord of Quickshine - and not Mr Khan - after a disagreement over the price of tyres and led to him opening a rival tyre business next door.
The jury was shown footage from the CCTV system at RI Tyres which shows Mr Suleman on the forecourt at the time of the shooting.
He told the court he heard loud bangs but he was only looking in the direction of where Ms Hachem was shot because he thought an exhaust had backfired.
When asked if he was guilty of her murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan he replied: "No. I am not."
The trial continues.