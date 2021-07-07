Covid: Scotland to lift Blackburn with Darwen travel ban
A ban on travel between Scotland and the Blackburn with Darwen area is to be lifted by the Scottish government.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd said all travel to and from the Lancashire area would be allowed from Thursday.
It was Scotland's last remaining restriction covering North West England after a Greater Manchester travel ban was lifted at the end of June.
Ms Todd said it had been "introduced in line with evidence" and was being removed "as the situation has changed".
Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council has been approached for comment.
The area had the highest Covid-19 infection rate in England when the ban was imposed in May, but the latest figures showed it has now dropped to 29th on the national list.
It had a rate of 438 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days up to 2 July, a drop from 667 per 100,000 people a month before.
Ms Todd said nobody wanted travel restrictions "in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary" and the restrictions were "introduced in line with evidence and have been removed as the situation has changed".
The imposition of restrictions on travel to and from areas in the North West sparked a row between Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, which saw Mr Burnham accuse Ms Sturgeon of "hypocrisy" for imposing the ban without any consultation.
All other restrictions on movement between the areas were lifted on 30 June.
The announcement by the Scottish government came a day after Lancashire's public health director Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said infections in the county "keep rising" with levels "incredibly high" among young people.
Most Covid rules in England are set to end on 19 July.