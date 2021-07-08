Lancaster man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in home
- Published
A man who broke into a woman's home while she let her dog out in the garden and then attempted to rape her has been jailed for 11 years.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was subjected to an "extremely distressing" attack in her home in Lancaster on 5 December, police said.
Aiden Moore, 23, of Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster, admitted attempted rape, sexual assault and trespassing.
He left his mobile phone and underwear at the scene.
Moore snuck into the woman's home while she waited for her dog to come in from the garden.
He threw her in the shower and forced himself on her multiple times and told her he loved her.
While attacking her, Moore told her how expensive his Canada Goose jacket was, Lancashire Police said.
The 23-year-old was carrying the jacket when he was arrested.
He was sentenced to 11 years in jail with a five-year extended licence period at Preston Crown Court.
He was also put on the sex offenders' register for life.
DC Rachel Crossley said: "This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and I would like to praise her for the bravery she has displayed throughout the case."
