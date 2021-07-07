Stalybridge murder arrest after woman stabbed to death
A woman has died after being stabbed repeatedly, prompting a murder investigation.
Police were called by the ambulance service to a home on Lake Road in Stalybridge, Tameside, at about 03:40 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said a woman aged in her 40s was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
A man in his 40s was later arrested in Dukinfield on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning.
Det Supt Richard Hunt said: "Incidents such as this can be hugely unsettling for the community but I want to reassure the public that we are working at pace to ensure we establish the full circumstances."
He said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
