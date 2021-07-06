Duck theft leaves Blackpool schoolchildren devastated
The theft of a school's four pet ducks has left its pupils "absolutely devastated", a teacher has said.
Indian Runner ducks Boris, Donald, Daisy and Quackers were taken from Kincraig Primary School in Blackpool on Thursday evening.
Urging whoever took the birds to return them, outdoor learning co-ordinator Connor Bracegirdle said the theft had been reported to police.
The school was targeted by a thief who took hundreds of milk cartons in 2019.
Mr Bracegirdle said when staff discovered the ducks had been taken, "words failed them".
He said the children "were absolutely devastated" and the birds had definitely been stolen, as they were in a locked, fox-proof coop.
The ducks had been at the school since arriving as eggs during a science week in March and the pupils had "got so attached", they had kept them as pets, he added.
The school said it would buy new eggs in September to "let the children have the enjoyment of seeing them [hatch and] grow again".