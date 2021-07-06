Woman speaks out over Elvis performer rape ordeal
By Abbie Jones
BBC North West Tonight
- Published
A woman raped by an Elvis impersonator when she was a 15-year-old dancer has said "he no longer controls her life" after he was finally put behind bars.
Kirsty McKell was abused by Clayton Sandlin in 2002 when he was starring in a show on Blackpool's Central Pier.
She has taken the rare step of waiving her right to anonymity to urge other victims of sexual abuse to speak out.
Ms McKell, 34, said she can "move on" after Sandlin, 62, was jailed for eight years almost 20 years later.
In the summer of 2002, Ms McKell was in a Blackpool dance troupe performing on stage with the Elvis impersonator - also known as Clayton Mark - in the Legends tribute act.
Then aged 43, Sandlin soon began targeting her.
"I remember a time he came back stage and just groped me. I didn't know what to do. I just froze," she told BBC North West Tonight.
She said Sandlin, of Queens Promenade in Blackpool, started giving her money to put credit on her phone and "make me ring him" and would "do awful things" down the phone.
Ms McKell said it then "escalated from there" but she was too frightened and confused to tell anyone.
Ms McKell said when rumours of the abuse began to circulate she was urged to deny anything had happened and it was decided she could go on stage in the weeks Sandlin was not on the bill.
She said it was "absolutely horrific" that he was "allowed to continue performing as if he hadn't done anything wrong and I was the problem that was removed".
When the show ended, Ms McKell never danced professionally again and said the trauma destroyed her life.
"My first blueprint of men has been shrouded in rape and manipulation and grooming and so I've struggled my whole life to trust men," she said.
However, after therapy almost two decades later Ms McKell decided to go to the police.
Detectives approached her friend Hannah Gray, who danced with her in the troupe, and her teenage diaries corroborated Ms McKell's account.
While she did not know of the abuse, passages of the diary were read out during a trial at Preston Crown Court and helped secure the conviction of Sandlin, who was described by Lancashire Police as "predatory and dangerous".
He denied the offences but a jury found him guilty of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
Det Con Adam Weaver said Sandlin "used a position of trust to exploit the victim, then 15, before committing several horrific sexual attacks".
Ms McKell said when the verdict was read out she felt "an utter release from my body".
"I have been believed and I thought 'it's done, it's over. I can move on'," she said.
Ms McKell said she now wanted to remove "the shame attached to sexual assault and being a sexual assault victim" and encourage other victims to speak out.
"I never thought we'd get a conviction but by the powers of the investigation, who did an incredible job, it just grew legs," she said.
"There's no DNA evidence. No-one saw us. It's 20 years ago. And yet, still we've done it.
"So to anyone thinking it might not be worth it, even if it doesn't get to court, you've had your truth heard. And that's so important.
"He no longer controls my life. I've taken back control. And that's amazing."
Ms McKell has also had an emotional reunion with her friend Ms Gray after Sandlin's sentencing.
"I'm so sorry because we just didn't know what had happened to you at that time and now I know and I'm really, really sorry," Ms Gray told her.
Ms McKell told her she had no need to apologise and thanked her for supporting her through the investigation and handing over her diaries.
A spokesman for Legends said it did not produce the show in 2002 and had no knowledge of the abuse until police contacted them in 2020 but had fully co-operated with the investigation.
The producer of the 2002 show said no abuse was reported to him and that if it had been, anyone involved would have been suspended and the police notified immediately.
