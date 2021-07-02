UK City of Culture 2025: Lancashire axed bid 'should be revived'
Lancashire's abandoned bid to become UK City of Culture in 2025 should be revived as even a failed attempt could bring huge benefits, backers have said.
Earlier this week the county council said the £22m cost of mounting the bid was "too great a financial risk".
Bid chairman Tony Attard said that even an unsuccessful attempt could allow the area to pitch for other projects.
Nearly 400 people have signed a petition urging the council to reverse its decision.
Mr Attard's team spent two years preparing the bid for Lancashire to become the first county to be recognised under the scheme.
Blaze Arts, a local group that works to encourage young people to get involved in creative pursuits, also called on the council to "reconsider its short-sighted decision".
A spokeswoman added: "It would be an amazing opportunity to transform Lancashire bringing social and economic benefit to all residents long beyond [2025]."
Lancashire County Council had previously committed £770,000 to its preparing for the bid.
It has not been disclosed how much of that sum has already been spent, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
On Tuesday deputy leader Alan Vincent said the £22m total anticipated cost was too much of a risk amid "continuing financial uncertainty following the pandemic".
The city of Hull, which won the bid in 2017, saw £300m in tourism spending generated during its year in the spotlight.
While the prize does not guaranteed any specific amount of revenue, other City of Culture winners have received funds from the government and organisations such as the Arts Council to cover 85% of delivery costs.
Mr Attard said: "There are no downsides. If somebody said to me in business that for a £4m investment, I was going to get £200m or £300m back, I'd be doing it now."
He said discussions were being held about ways that the project could continue.
Mr Vincent said: "We will seek to adopt elements from the proposal as we develop a new culture and sport strategy in the coming months and years."
The deputy leader earlier told a meeting the authority needed to save £43m in the current financial year.