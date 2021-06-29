Blackpool's deckchairs return to seaside promenade
Blackpool's famous deckchairs have returned to the town's promenade under the watchful eye of a man who knows the trade more than most.
Local businessman Andrew Beaumont used to rent out the chairs for Blackpool Council in the 1980s.
He has now become the owner of the seaside town's restored deckchair franchise.
The council sold its 6,000 deckchairs in 2014 but has opened up space for a new chair operator.
Mr Beaumont and his family are looking after 500 deckchairs and windbreaks near Central Pier.
"In the 80s and 90s I spent many years in the business. They were very much a part of my childhood and working life," he said.
Visitors can pick chairs with the traditional blue and white or red and white stripes but there will also be some with tangerine stripes to match the town's football club colours.
'Memory lane'
Mr Beaumont said he wanted to thank the council for "offering me the opportunity to re-introduce the deckchair to Blackpool sands."
He added: "I am certainly looking forward to taking a trip down memory lane."
Council leader Lynn Williams said: "It's fantastic to see deckchairs return to Blackpool.
"There will be a whole generation of visitors who have never experienced hiring a deckchair for a day on our beach.
"It's a much-loved tradition and I'm sure it will bring back happy memories to many of our visitors this summer. I wish Andrew every success."
When the council sold off its stock it said the chairs had not been used for three years, with holidaymakers preferring to sit on benches built into the remodelled seafront.
But it is hoped a sense of nostalgia will see the tradition thrive once again.
Photographs from Blackpool's heyday in the 1950s and 1960s show thousands of visitors packed onto the beach on the chairs.
On August Bank Holiday 1981 the council sold out its complete stock of 28,000 chairs.