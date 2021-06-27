Jordan Banks: Charity match honours boy hit by lightning
Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair said he "jumped" at the chance to play in a charity match in tribute to a boy who died after being hit by lightning.
Nine-year-old Jordan Banks was killed during a football coaching session in Blackpool on 11 May.
His father and stepfather were applauded on to the pitch before Saturday's game in Blackpool.
Funds will be split between local charities Blue Skies and Brian House.
Earlier this year, Liverpool fan Jordan ran 30 miles in 10 days in memory of his uncle, raising £3,000 for a mental health charity.
After his death, his family said "our worlds stopped" when "we lost our beautiful boy".
Sinclair, who played for Manchester City and Blackpool, said Saturday's match "was just a good way to celebrate his life".
Match organiser Daz Meehan said he wanted the annual Blue Skies football tournament - already planned before Jordan's death - to also honour the local youngster.
He added it was "a great touch" that his family asked for funds to be shared with Brian House.
Jordan played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, which previously described him as "an extraordinary young man".
In the aftermath of his death, they raised more than £12,000 to create a permanent memorial to him.
After Jordan's death, Liverpool's players wore shirts bearing his name ahead of their clash with Manchester United.
Sunday league footballers from more than 80 teams also held a minute's silence.