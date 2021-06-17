Appley Bridge: Police appalled as teenagers jump into quarry
- Published
Police have described a photograph of teenagers getting ready to jump into a quarry lake where two boys have drowned since 1999 as "horrific".
Officers posted the image of young people perching on a ledge preparing to jump into Appley Bridge Quarry near Wigan on social media.
Ch Insp Chris Abbott said litter left behind showed many of the young people had been drinking.
A 17-year-old boy died at the quarry in 1999 and a 14-year-old died in 2015.
The West Lancashire division of Lancashire Constabulary posted the image from last weekend on Facebook asking parents: "Do you know where your child was this weekend?"
It added: "We know the nice weather makes it appealing to cool down in the quarry but are they aware of the dangers?
"There is industrial piping and other equipment hidden beneath the water, the temperature change of jumping into cold water when your body is hot initiates a gasp response which can cause you to drown within seconds of entering the water, plus drinking alcohol (as some of these young people were) not only dehydrates you but causes your reactions to be delayed."
Ch Insp Chris Abbott added: "We believe a number of these were intoxicated due to what was left behind, including inflatables, sound systems and alcohol.
"It is scary to think that just one slip and one or more of them could have fallen."
Police used a dispersal order to clear the gathering and patrolled it with a drone.
Ch Insp Abbott said extra police are patrolling the area adding: "Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated."
In 2015 Miracle Godson, 14, who could not swim, drowned after jumping into the quarry, while another boy drowned in 1999.
