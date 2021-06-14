Burnley footballer Ashley Barnes fined £13k for drink-driving
Premier League striker Ashley Barnes has been fined £13,000 after admitting drink-driving.
The 31-year-old was pulled over at 03:00 BST on 11 May on Balmoral Way, Wilmslow, while driving a black Mercedes V Class hours after Burnley FC secured their top-flight status.
He pleaded guilty to the offence at Stockport Magistrates' Court and was also banned from driving for 12 months.
Burnley FC declined to comment further on the incident.
A spokesman previously said the matter would be treated "with the upmost seriousness" and Barnes would be "subject to internal disciplinary procedures as a result".
The footballer, who lives in Wilmslow, was arrested hours after Burnley secured another season in the Premier League on 10 May, after beating Fulham 2-0.
Barnes came on as an 86th minute substitute in the victory at Craven Cottage.
During the hearing, Barnes was offered the chance to reduce his driving ban by three months by taking a drink-driving course.
