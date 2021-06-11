Ron Hill funeral: Guard of honour for running legend
Twenty-six runners formed a guard of honour to represent the 26 miles (42km) in a marathon during the funeral procession of running legend Ron Hill.
The former European and Commonwealth marathon champion died at the age of 82 on 23 May.
Born in Accrington, Lancashire, Hill represented Britain in the marathon at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and at Munich in 1972.
Runners gathered to show their respects ahead of his funeral in Tameside.
Steve Kenyon, former England international runner, said: "The first time I saw him race was in January 1967.
"It was the Lancashire Cross Country Championship at Leverhulme Park in Bolton.
"I'd won the boys' race that day - I was 15 - and Ron won the senior race and I remember thinking 'gosh I wish I could run like that'."
Geoff Norman, former Olympic marathon runner, can remember how Hill was always supportive and on hand to give advice.
"Whether you were front of the field or back of the field, he talked to everybody."
In 1970, Hill became the first Briton to win the Boston Marathon, breaking the course record, and won Commonwealth gold the same year.
He also ran at least one mile every single day for 52 years and 39 days from 20 December 1964 to 31 January 2017 before ending his streak aged 78.
David Scott, president of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, added: "He was a super guy. I had the utmost respect for him.
"He was one guy who had done everything - gold medals, world records and yet he carried on running even when he wasn't right at the front."
Ron Hill
- Won the English Cross Country Championships in 1966
- Represented Great Britain in the marathon at the 1964 Tokyo and 1972 Munich Olympics (pictured), though medals eluded him
- Became the first Briton to win the Boston Marathon in 1970 with a time of two hours 10 minutes 30 seconds
- Won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in the same year, recording a time of two hours nine minutes 28 seconds
- Was the first person to use synthetic fabrics in sportswear following a career as a textile chemist, leading him to set up Ron Hill Sports in September 1970