Marks & Spencer stabbings: Man in court over Burnley attack
- Published
A man accused of trying to kill two women who were stabbed at a Marks & Spencer store has appeared in court.
Munawar Hussain, 57, is charged with two counts of attempted murder over the alleged attack in the St James Street shop in Burnley on 2 December.
The manager, in her 40s, was stabbed in the neck and a customer, in her 60s, suffered arm wounds.
Mr Hussain, of Burnley, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from a secure hospital.
He is next expected to appear at the same court on 17 September for a pre-trial and preparatory hearing.
Mr Hussain was arrested and held under the Mental Health Act and was charged following a counter-terrorism investigation.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of 29 November at Leeds Crown Court.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk