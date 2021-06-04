Covid: Lancashire health chief wants vaccine walk-ins for all adults
Vaccine walk-in clinics should be available to all adults to help fight a county-wide rise in Covid-19 cases, a public health director has said.
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi has asked for permission to increase the vaccine rollout in Lancashire, which has some of England's highest infection rates.
He said that if previous requests for flexibility had been heeded, the county "wouldn't be in this situation now".
The government said the vaccine rollout was "making phenomenal progress".
Lancashire has seen a rise in cases involving the so-called Indian variant, now named the Delta variant.
Blackburn with Darwen has the highest rate of infections in England - a rate of 439 cases per 100,000 residents in the week leading up to 30 May - while the neighbouring areas of Rossendale, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Preston and Burnley, plus Manchester and Bury in nearby Greater Manchester, all saw an increase in their rates in the same period.
'More vaccines quicker'
Currently, people aged 30 and 31 in England are being invited to book their first dose of the Covid vaccine, with front-line health and social care staff, clinically vulnerable people and over-16s with some health conditions also being prioritised.
However, on Monday, Twickenham Stadium in London was turned into a vaccine walk-in centre for those wanting a jab, including people aged 18 and over.
Dr Karunanithi told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that walk-in clinics should form a permanent part of Lancashire's armoury in the fight against the virus and allowing vaccinations to speed up could have stalled the progress of the Delta variant.
"If we had been allowed to go faster with [administering both] doses of the vaccine, then we would have done the whole thing by now," he said.
As a result, the county would not have been facing "the prospect of issues escalating and a third wave - or rather what would be a fourth wave in Lancashire," he said, adding that there was "probably still time to act if we had... more vaccines quicker".
The Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment on why Twickenham Stadium was able to open as a walk-in centre, but said it had already increased the number of vaccination centres and extending opening hours and capacity in Blackburn.
"We are on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July," a spokesman added.
