Covid: Surge testing over 'Indian variant' in Lancashire
People living in areas of Lancashire are being offered tests for Covid-19 amid rising infection rates and cases of the so-called Indian variant.
Residents in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale are being urged to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms, the government said.
Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant across the UK have risen by 3,535 to 6,959 since last week.
The government said it would take "additional action as necessary".
Lancashire councils will confirm the areas where additional testing will be offered "shortly" and will also contact residents directly to ensure people come forward for testing, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
'Door-to-door testing'
The highest Covid-19 rates are currently in Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Rossendale, which respectively saw 403, 355, and 212 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 24 May.
On Friday, the DHSC said "enhanced contact tracing", where tracers look back over an extended period of time to determine the route of transmission, will be used for those who test positive in Lancashire.
Mobile testing units will be deployed at higher educational sites while door-to-door testing will be offered, the government said.
The DHSC said: "The government and its scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants, and we will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary."