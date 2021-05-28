Aya Hachem: Court told businessman was target of fatal shot
- Published
The alleged target of a drive-by shooting that killed a passer-by has told a court he had had "a strong belief I was the target".
Aya Hachem was killed in the attack in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 17 May 2020.
Eight people deny her murder and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan, who was in a long-running dispute with one of the accused, at Preston Crown Court.
Mr Khan told the court the gunman who fired the shot that killed the 19-year-old "was looking at me".
The court has previously heard Ms Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and that the shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between two tyre shop owners, RI Tyres' Feroz Suleman and Mr Khan, who runs Quickshine Tyres.
Death threats
Giving evidence from behind a screen and with the help of a translator, Mr Khan told prosecuting barrister Nicholas Johnson QC that the gunman "was looking at me" when he fired.
He was also asked what he thought when a second shot was fired.
"When they were pointing the gun, I had a strong belief I was the target, as he was looking at me," he said.
"And when the shot was fired, he was looking at me."
He said he had not seen the gunman's face, because he "was wearing a mask", but he had been able to make out "the forehead and his eyes".
Mr Khan confirmed he had seen Ms Hachem fall and had called 999 to try and get her help.
He said he had previously had death threats "many times" from Mr Suleman, including some "a few weeks" before the shooting.
The prosecution alleges Ms Hachem was shot by hired hitman Zamir Raja, who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis past Quickshine Tyres.
Mr Johnson previously described Mr Suleman as the "organiser of the whole thing", while Abubakr Satia sourced the Avensis used in the attack and "made sure all the key players were in the right place at the right time".
He said Uthman Satia and his girlfriend Judy Chapman acted as getaway drivers for Mr Raja and Mr Ennis, and Kashif Manzoor ensured the Avensis was running properly.
The prosecution alleges Ayaz Hussain acted as a link between Mr Suleman and gunman Mr Raja.
Mr Suleman, 40, Mr Manzoor, 26, Mr Hussain, 35, Mr Satia, 32, all from Blackburn, Mr Raja, 33, of Stretford, Mr Ennis, 31, of Partington, Mr Satia, 29, and Ms Chapman, 26, both of Great Harwood, all deny murder and attempted murder.
The trial continues.
