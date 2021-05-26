Banned driver caught speeding in football boots on motorway
- Published
A disqualified driver claimed he was on a test drive after being caught speeding on a motorway while wearing football boots, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the man's Mercedes was spotted travelling at 131mph (210km/h) on the M65 near Burnley at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said the car left the motorway and ran two red lights before being "brought to a controlled stop".
He said the man had been reported for multiple driving offences.
He added that on being stopped, the man had lied about his identity, but once he was out of the car, he "was noticed to be wearing studded football boots".
"His real details were established and he was found to be a disqualified driver from December 2020," he said, adding that the driver "claimed to be taking it for a test drive".
The man was reported for speeding, failure to stop at red lights, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while not in position to have proper control of the vehicle.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk