Heysham explosion death: Cut gas pipe caused blast, say police
An explosion which killed a child and injured four people was caused by a gas pipe being cut inside a house, police said.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast in Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May.
Two houses were destroyed and a third seriously damaged in the blast.
Lancashire Police said it was investigating how and why the pipe became severed and were now treating this as a criminal investigation.
