Heysham explosion death: Blast 'not caused by gas mains'
A house explosion which killed a child and injured four people was not caused by the gas mains, the company responsible for gas distribution said.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, early on 16 May.
Director of Cadent North West, Jenny Moten, said: "The gas mains and service pipes are sound and did not contribute to or cause the explosion at Heysham."
Firefighters had said there were "no quick answers" in the investigation.
Cadent, previously known as National Grid Gas Distribution, is responsible for the underground gas distribution pipes which transport the gas into people's homes.
Ms Moten said: "Since the incident, our engineers have been on-site working with the emergency services and supporting customers in the area.
A thorough investigation had shown the gas mains and pipes were sound, she said.
"The matter now lies with the police and the Health and Safety Executive for further investigation."
George Hinds was described by his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, as their "beautiful little angel."
Ms Studholme and Mr Hinds were also injured in the blast, which caused two houses to collapse and a third was seriously damaged.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Lancashire Police have been contacted for a comment.
A major incident was declared after the explosion and about 40 people were evacuated from their homes.
