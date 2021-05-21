Labour councillor suspended over anti-Israeli outburst
- Published
A Labour councillor has been suspended by the party for accusing the Israeli government of kidnapping Palestinian children to "harvest their organs".
Former Blackburn with Darwen Council executive board member councillor Yusuf Jan-Virmani made the comments at the authority's annual meeting on Thursday.
He is the third councillor disciplined by Labour over alleged anti-Semitic comments since last year.
The Labour party said it would conduct a full investigation.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Audley and Queens Park ward's councillor Jan-Virmani said in the debate: "I am not aware of any animal that is so cruel as the Israelis. Not even crocodiles.
"They bomb schools day and night. Hospitals, they have bombed them. They have flattened them. Refugee camps, they are bombing them.
"They kidnap the kids and harvest their organs.
"They murder by land, sea and air and worst of all the Israelis slander the defenceless victims, Palestinians, as terrorists."
'Urgently investigate'
Rick Moore, Deputy Chairman (Political) of Blackburn Conservative Association, said the comments "seem to be clearly anti-Semitic in nature, comparing the Israeli people to animals which is clearly unacceptable.
"I urge the Labour group in Blackburn and Blackburn Council to urgently investigate."
Mr Jan-Virmani said: "I stand by what I said. It was nothing to do with Jews. It was criticism of the Israeli government."
A Labour spokeswoman said: "The party takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."
Mr Jan-Virman is the third borough councillor to be disciplined by Labour for alleged anti-Semitism.
In February 2020 former deputy leader Andy Kay was expelled and councillor Tasleem Fazal was suspended, both over social media posts.
