Aya Hachem: Tyre firm boss 'had ringside seat' as student shot dead
- Published
A tyre firm boss who is accused of arranging the assassination of a rival businessman had "a ringside seat" when an innocent student got killed instead, a court has heard.
Aya Hachem, 19, was killed in the drive-by shooting in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 17 May 2020.
The prosecution alleges it was set up by Feroz Suleman, who wanted to target Pachah Khan, boss of Quickshine Tyres.
Eight people are on trial accused of Ms Hachem's murder.
They are also accused of attempting to murder Mr Khan.
Ms Hachem stopped and gave way to cyclists moments before she was shot, Preston Crown Court heard.
The jury was told a feud had started in early 2019, when Quickshine, which previously only washed cars, began selling tyres next door to RI Tyres, owned by Mr Suleman.
CCTV footage was shown of the moments leading up to when the Lebanese-born student was shot dead.
Before the attack, two teenagers rode their bicycles on the pavement as Ms Hachem walked past Quickshine Tyres, prosecutor Nicholas Johnson QC said.
"If she had not stopped to let them lads come past, she would never have been killed," he said.
Anthony Ennis was seen driving a car past Quickshine Tyres three times, with alleged hitman Zamir Raja inside, before Ms Hachem was shot on their fourth journey, the court heard.
CCTV showed Mr Suleman outside his RI Tyres premises next door, with a "ringside seat" to the shooting he had arranged, the prosecution said.
The first shot hit the front window of Quickshine and the second was fired as Ms Hachem walked by.
"The bullet, rather than hitting its intended target, hit her," Mr Johnson said.
He told the jury that the car was driven off to a nearby car park where Judy Chapman and her boyfriend, Uthman Satia, waited.
Mr Johnson said before the shooting, Kashif Manzoor ensured the car was ready as he jump started the vehicle which had been bought Abubakr Satia for £300 a week earlier.
He said Ayaz Hussain, 35, was Mr Suleman's "right-hand man" and acted as an intermediary with alleged hitman Mr Raja.
Mr Johnson said all eight defendants played an "important and significant part".
Mr Suleman, 40, Mr Manzoor, 26, Mr Hussain, 35, Mr Satia, 32, all from Blackburn, Mr Raja, 33, of Stretford, Mr Ennis, 31, of Partington, Mr Satia, 29, and Ms Chapman, 26, both of Great Harwood, all deny murder.
All eight have also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Khan.
The trial is expected to continue for 10 weeks.
