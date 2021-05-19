Blackpool death: Mother denies gross negligence killing of daughter
A mother has denied the manslaughter by gross negligence of her daughter.
Debbie Leitch, who had Down's syndrome, was found dead at a home in Garden Terrace in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019.
Elaine Clarke, 49, has pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court to the unlawful killing of her 24-year-old daughter.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died from severe emaciation and neglect with extensive scabies skin infection.
Ms Clarke will go on trial on 31 January alongside Robert Bruce, 45, who pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of Ms Leitch, a vulnerable adult, between January 2019 and August 2019 while he was a member of the same household.
The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, extended unconditional bail for Ms Clarke, of Garden Terrace, and Mr Bruce, of Windsor Crescent in Rothwell, Leeds.