Covid: Blackburn health chief 'furious' over surge vaccination refusal
A public health director has said he is "furious" the government has refused to allow extra vaccinations to halt the spread of the Covid-19 Indian variant.
On Thursday, Blackburn with Darwen Council initially said all over-18s would be offered a jab, before later stating only those with underlying conditions could book a vaccination.
Prof Dominic Harrison said not allowing wider vaccination was "illogical".
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for a comment.
On Thursday, the prime minister's spokesman said surge vaccinations have not been ruled out as a way to deal with the rise.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi also said the government was considering reducing the gap between vaccine doses for people in areas where the variant is spreading.
The latest figures show the town recorded the third highest infection rate in England, with an 89% jump in cases compared to the previous week.
The recent rise in cases in Blackburn has been linked "in part" to the new Indian variant.
'Clear risk'
Prof Harrison said the borough had been arguing to accelerate vaccinations since February and it was "illogical that we are not empowering local authorities to do this".
"I am furious," he said.
"I cannot understand why JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] or Department of Health and Social Care are stopping local directors of public health from taking the action they know will halt this surge of the Indian variant."
He said the issue of dealing with variants was "not just going to be a problem for the number of authorities that have been first hit".
"Variants in general are going to be a problem over the next 12 months and what we need is a very clear action plan to cope with them," he added.
"What we need is not to threaten local areas with lockdown if their rates go up with variants, but support them to take action."
Surge testing is already under way in areas of the North West of England where cases involving the Indian variant are on the rise.
The "variant of concern" has been also been detected in Bolton in Greater Manchester and Sefton on Merseyside.
Blackburn with Darwen Council initially said on Thursday that it would be offering vaccines to all over-18s from next week following the increase in cases, but later clarified that, although additional vaccine clinics were being set up, the jab would only be offered to those eligible under current government guidance.
Prof Harrison said the government was "tying one hand behind my back with responding to the clear risk we've got in our local authority area, but also the clear risk to the wider North West region."
Lancashire's director of public health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said he shared Prof Harrison's "fury" over the decision and would continue to advocate for extra vaccinations.
He added that the variants were "spreading quickly" through the county, but "largely" as outbreaks, "which we are managing and containing, but they are starting to spill into the community".
