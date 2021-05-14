Blackpool lightning strike: Jordan Banks's organs donated
The father of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning has said his son's organs have been donated to three children.
Jordan Banks was playing football on a field in Blackpool when a thunderstorm hit the area on Tuesday evening.
In a Facebook post, his dad Matt Banks said his son's "kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live".
He said Jordan was an "amazing little person" with "the biggest heart".
Jordan was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by lightning at about 17:00 BST but died a short time later, Lancashire Police said.
Two crowdfunding pages which have been set up in the keen footballer's memory have raised more than £82,000.
His family said he was "the brightest star" and "our worlds stopped" when "we lost our beautiful boy".
In a Facebook post through a family friend, Jordan's father said his son "always told us he wanted to be able to help other people if he could".
"Not only have I lost my little boy, I have lost my little best mate," he said.
He said Jordan was "such a selfless little person" and he "could not have been prouder of him".
Flowers, footballs, football shirts and messages of condolence have been left at the playing field on Common Edge Road.
People have also been posting nine footballs on social media in honour of the keen Liverpool FC fan, using the hashtag #RIPLittleMan.
On Thursday evening, Liverpool FC's players paid tribute to Jordan by wearing shirts with his name on while warming up for their match against Manchester United.
Lancashire's Sunday league clubs also plan to hold a minute's silence for him this weekend.
You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jordan Banks ❤️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2021
Nicknamed ‘mini-Milner’ by his coaches, Jordan was a brilliant person, as well as a passionate footballer. We’re all thinking of his loved ones tonight ❤️
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/E4XOkIHYTE
Jordan was praised for his fundraising efforts earlier this year after raising £3,000 for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle by running 30 miles in 10 days.
He played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, who described him as "an extraordinary young man".
The flag at Blackpool town hall flew at half-mast in tribute to Jordan and Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches were lit up in red in homage to his beloved Liverpool.