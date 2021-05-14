Nelson murder: Man with dementia sentenced for killing woman
A man with dementia who murdered his neighbour in a hammer attack has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Alan Fare, 73, killed 58-year-old Mandy Houghton in her home in Victory Close in Nelson, Lancashire, on 3 June.
Fare was ruled unfit to plead to murder due to his illness and was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court after a trial of facts.
Lancashire Police said it was a "tragic case that saw a much-loved mum, sister and grandma taken far too soon".
Ms Houghton was a "caring and compassionate" neighbour to Fare, police said.
The force said in the weeks leading up to her murder, she confided to family members that Fare's behaviour was becoming odd.
'Tragic loss'
On 3 June, Fare arrived at Burnley police station and told officers he thought he had "killed someone".
A post-mortem examination found Ms Houghton died as a result of head injuries.
Fare was sentenced on Thursday to an indeterminate hospital order.
In a statement, Ms Houghton's family said Fare had "destroyed" their lives.
"Our world has fallen apart but we know that Mandy would want us to try and pick up the pieces and we hope that she is looking down on us knowing that we have done the best we can for her," they added.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: "Sadly, this verdict provides no relief from the tragic loss that Mandy's family and friends have suffered."