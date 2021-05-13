Blackpool lightning strike: Minute's silence for Jordan Banks
- Published
Lancashire's Sunday league football clubs will hold a minute's silence for a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning.
Jordan Banks was injured when a thunderstorm hit while playing football on a field in Blackpool on Tuesday.
Two crowdfunding pages which have been set up in Jordan's memory have raised more than £65,000.
His family said he was "the brightest star" and "our worlds stopped" when "we lost our beautiful boy".
Jordan was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by lightning at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday but died a short time later, Lancashire Police said.
Lancashire Sunday League invited clubs, players and officials to remember Jordan with a minute's silence "as a sign of respect following his tragic death".
Flowers, footballs, football shirts and messages of condolence have been left at the playing field on Common Edge Road.
People have also been posting nine footballs on social media in honour of the keen Liverpool FC fan, using the hashtag #RIPLittleMan.
Lancashire Police said the youngster had "cheered up" officers after leaving them sweets on police vehicles in January.
Blackpool Team 3 have done some investigation work and managed to track down who has been leaving sweet treats on our vehicles today. 🙂— Blackpool Police (@BlackpoolPolice) January 2, 2021
We want to say a massive thank you to Jordan! You have most definitely cheered us up today 🎉💙👮🏻♀️ #itsnicetobenice #bekind pic.twitter.com/nOhNcGxeBT
He was also praised for his fundraising efforts after raising £3,000 for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle earlier this year, by running 30 miles in 10 days.
Jordan played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, who described him as "an extraordinary young man".
The flag at Blackpool town hall flew at half-mast in tribute to Jordan and Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches were lit up in red in homage to his beloved Liverpool FC.
Training on the playing fields, which are owned by the council, was cancelled until further notice.