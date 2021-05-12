Blackpool lightning strike: Family tribute to Jordan Banks
The family of a nine-year-old boy killed after being struck by lightning during football training said he was "the brightest star" and "our everything".
Jordan Banks was injured when a thunderstorm hit as he was on a playing field in Blackpool on Tuesday evening.
A statement from his family said "our worlds stopped" when they lost "our beautiful boy".
Jordan had an "infectious smile" and was "wise beyond his years", it added.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by lightning at about 17:00 BST but died a short time later, Lancashire Police said.
His family described him as "caring, considerate, generous and so loving", adding "yesterday our worlds stopped".
The statement added: "We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.
"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything."