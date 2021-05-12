Blackpool lightning strike: Tributes paid to killed boy
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a nine-year-old boy who died after apparently being struck by lightning during a football coaching session.
The child was injured when a thunderstorm hit as he was on a playing field in Blackpool on Tuesday evening.
Flowers have been laid and messages of condolence have been written on football shirts placed at the site.
Blackpool South's MP Scott Benton said he was "incredibly sorry to hear this tragic and heartbreaking news".
"I'm sure I speak for the whole community when I say that everybody in Blackpool will be thinking of the boy's family and friends at this sad time," he said.
Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field at the end of School Road in South Shore, said the boy was understood to have been taking part in a private coaching session.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the club said the youngster did not play for Spirit of Youth.
"We are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time," it added.
Lancashire Police said officers were called at about 17:00 BST and the boy was taken to hospital but did not survive.
They said that although inquiries were still ongoing it was believed he was struck by lightning.
The head teacher of a nearby school paid his respects on Twitter, saying: "The thoughts of everyone @UnityBlackpool are with the family of the young boy who sadly lost his life after being struck by lightning in Blackpool last night.
"Such sad news for the whole Blackpool community."
Local church Parish of Christ the King and St Kentigern said it would be holding two masses for the boy later today.
"Today we especially remember the young boy who was tragically struck by lightning," a spokesman said.