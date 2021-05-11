Blackpool boy struck by lightning on playing field
A boy has been struck by lightning and seriously injured on a playing field during a heavy storm.
The child was struck on the field in the Common Edge Road area of Blackpool shortly after 17:00 BST when a thunderstorm hit the Lancashire town.
Lancashire Police said he was badly injured and was being treated in hospital.
The force said some road closures were in place and urged people to avoid the area.
No further details, including the boy's age, have been released.
