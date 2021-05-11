Susan Waring: Family raise funds for murdered mum's tribute
- Published
The family of a mother killed by her boyfriend who has never revealed where her body can be found are raising funds for a memorial to her.
In April, Alan Edwards, 48, was jailed for life for murdering Susan Waring, 45, of Darwen, Lancashire.
She was last seen alive shopping with Edwards in Darwen on 29 January 2019.
Ms Waring's brother, Peter, has launched a crowdfunding page so loved ones "can try and find closure" with "somewhere to mourn our beloved Susan".
Edwards denied murdering the mother-of-five, claiming during his trial that he kissed her goodbye on 30 January and never saw her again.
Convicted by a jury, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years for killing Ms Waring.
Sentencing Edwards, Mr Justice James Goss said Ms Waring was vulnerable, suffered from poor health and had learning difficulties.
Peter Waring said the family had now had justice, however not knowing the whereabouts of his sister's body was prolonging their agony.
He said erecting a memorial would mean they could "try and find some closure, where we can forever have somewhere to visit to mourn our beloved Susan".
"If we don't get [her] body, at least we have somewhere to put flowers down [and] her children can see what we have done for her," Mr Waring said.
He added that it was recently Ms Waring's birthday but "we just couldn't do anything for her because we don't know where she is".
Ms Waring's sister, Karen O'Reilly, has again urged Edwards to reveal where her body is so the family can "grieve properly".
"Not knowing where she is, it's a nightmare," she said.
Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, from Lancashire Police, echoed her calls.
"Hopefully one day Edwards will do the right thing and give Susan's family that final piece of closure," she said.