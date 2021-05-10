Elections 2021: Conservative wins term as Lancashire PCC
Andrew Snowden has been elected as Lancashire's first Conservative police and crime commissioner.
He beat Labour's Clive Grunshaw, who has held the post since 2012 when the role was created, in second preference votes.
Mr Snowden received 181,314 votes (51.3%) overall, compared to Mr Grunshaw's 172,362, (48.7%).
In his victory speech, he promised to "work tirelessly to cut crime" and vowed to "get tough on criminals".
Mr Snowden said he wanted "more bobbies on the beat" and to "get stuck in to clamping down on anti-social behaviour".
The results were counted at King George's Hall in Blackburn.
The turnout across Lancashire in the PCC election was 33.7%, the highest ever.
The PCC is responsible for ensuring the region's police force is run effectively and efficiently.
The election was due to be held in May 2020 but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
