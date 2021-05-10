James Dean: Missing 'goal machine' footballer found dead
An ex-footballer, whose body has been found four days after he went missing, was a "gentle giant" and a "goal machine", his teammates have said.
James Dean, who played for a number of clubs including Stalybridge Celtic, Chorley and FC Halifax Town, was last seen in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday.
Lancashire Police said his death was "not being treated as suspicious".
Ex-Blackburn Rovers star Matt Jansen, who played with the 35-year-old at Chorley, said he was "devastated".
Paying tribute on Twitter, former Halifax captain Danny Lowe said he had been a "big gentle giant" and a "goal machine", while former strike partner Jansen added that he had been "such a great guy".
I’m absolutely devastated to hear about my former team mate,friend Deano. Goal machine and nightmare on the pitch but a big gentle giant off it. Big heart big smile and left a positive impression on everyone, you will be missed but never forgotten. Rest easy brother #Deano 💙😢 pic.twitter.com/Qx1zX4I9Xk— Danny lowe (@Dannylowe85) May 9, 2021
Absolutely devastated to hear this news 💔 such a great guy. RIP Deano❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CFmlgC4x3— Matt Jansen (@mrmjansen) May 9, 2021
A police spokesman said the retired footballer was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle at about midnight on 5 May.
He said a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area of the town at about 14:25 BST on Sunday and while formal investigation had not taken place, "it is believed to be Mr Dean".
"His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time," he said, adding that the death was "not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course".
'Cherish forever'
Dean played for a host of non-league clubs, mostly in north-west England, across his 16-year career.
He scored 60 goals in 130 appearances for Chorley, helping them gain promotion to National League North in 2014, and was one of Halifax's most prolific goalscorers with 70 goals in 128 appearances, including a record-breaking 40 in the 2009-10 campaign.
His former clubs also paid their respects to him on social media.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former Celtic player James Dean.— Stalybridge Celtic (@StalyCelticFC) May 9, 2021
Rest in peace, James 💙
🔵⚫️ RIP DEANO |— FC Halifax Town (@FCHTOnline) May 10, 2021
We're absolutely devastated by this news - the thoughts of everyone connected with the Club are with James Dean's family & friends
(MB) pic.twitter.com/ik4wvwwwKN
We're absolutely devastated by this afternoon's news - the thoughts of everyone connected with the club are with James Dean's family & friends #RIPDEANO pic.twitter.com/4NeD8fEaLG— Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) May 9, 2021
Our hearts are heavy this evening as we learn the tragic news of former player James Dean.— AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) May 9, 2021
Everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
Deano has left behind memories that we will all love and cherish forever.#RIPDEANO
