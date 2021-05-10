Election results 2021: Lancashire County Council choose new Tory leader
- Published
Conservative councillors have chosen the new leader of Lancashire County Council after holding control of the authority in Friday's elections.
Phillippa Williamson, who was the cabinet member for children's services and schools, was elected by a secret ballot of Tory members on Sunday.
She said she was "honoured" that the members had "put their faith" in her.
She will take over from Geoff Driver, who announced his retirement in February.
Ms Williamson described the election result, which saw the Conservatives win 48 seats on the council, as "reflecting the hard work of our councillors over the last four years".
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the local party was "pleased that voters have trusted us to deliver for them".
"We want to build on that trust and, with our new, expanded group of talented councillors, to continue that work," she added.
Ms Williamson was first elected to the authority in 2017 and became the member for children, young people and schools two years later.
Her deputy will be Alan Vincent, who is also currently the deputy leader of Wyre Council.
A confirmatory vote of all of the authority's members will go ahead in the coming weeks.
