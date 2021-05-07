Elections results 2021: Tiger Patel wins seat in Blackburn
- Published
A taxi driver who says he is known as the "BoJo of Blackburn" has gained a seat from Labour, although the party has remained in overall control of the town's council.
Altaf Patel - whose campaign video went viral recently - took Audley & Queen's Park ward by more than 100 votes.
Labour held on to power in Blackburn with Darwen, as well as in Chorley.
However, the party lost its control of Rossendale Borough Council, leaving it under no overall control.
It lost two seats, reducing its total to 17, while the Conservatives, who gained three seats, now have 16.
Burnley Council also remains under no overall control, with Labour as the main party.
It lost four seats while the Conservatives and Green Party each gained three.
Mr Patel, who is also known as Tiger Patel, went viral when he was filmed giving peace signs while standing behind X-rated graffiti in a children's playground.
"At the end of the day, when Tiger did the video, he didn't notice the fruity graffiti," Julian Arnold, chairman of the Blackburn Conservative Association, said.
"That's what's happening - these community facilities are being vandalised, are being wrecked, and the graffiti says it all - little kids play on there."
Mr Patel previously ran as an independent but said he was inspired to join the Conservatives after seeing speeches by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"He's popular, and I'm also popular in Blackburn," he said. "Somebody said I was the BoJo of Blackburn."
The Tories also won the two seats that had become vacant on Blackpool Council after the deaths of their previous incumbents.
The party retained the Highfield ward, with candidate Bradley Mitchell receiving more than half the vote, while Julie Sloman won the Norbreck ward, which had previously been independent.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk