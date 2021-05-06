Blackpool murder: Man guilty of killing neighbour in street attack
- Published
A man who punched his neighbour to the ground before stamping on his head as he lay unconscious has been been convicted of his murder.
Matthew Pearson, 42, died two weeks after being attacked in the street in Blackpool on 18 July.
Andrew Claydon, 45, of Lytham Road in the town, assaulted Mr Pearson with no apparent provocation, Lancashire Police said.
He was found guilty of murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Claydon will be sentenced on 21 May.
CCTV footage showed Claydon was on Lytham Road with others when Mr Pearson came out of his home.
He crossed the road to speak to Claydon, who was then seen to punch Mr Pearson to the ground before stamping on him as he lay unconscious, police said.
About two minutes later, Mr Pearson regained consciousness and returned home before being taken to hospital.
His condition continued to deteriorate and he died on 2 August.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Pearson died from a blunt head trauma.
Det Insp Mark Dickinson said the true motive for the attack "may never be fully known".
"Matthew Pearson was extremely vulnerable and was suffering from a number of medical complaints which meant he posed no threat whatsoever to Andrew Claydon, and he had no prospect of protecting himself from an assault," he said.
"The assault itself was both brutal and cowardly in nature."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk