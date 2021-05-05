Runshaw college: Gang who went on machete rampage jailed
- Published
Gang members who rampaged through a college for a pre-arranged fight armed with baseball bats and a machete have been detained.
The six men, all from Preston in Lancashire, descended on Runshaw College in Leyland in March 2019.
Police said a dispute had broken out between rival gangs, with groups of men arriving by car.
All were sentenced to time at a young offenders institute after admitting affray at Preston Crown Court.
A 17-year-old boy was attacked during the fracas and police later recovered a sword from the scene.
One of the offenders was later detained by police after being chased by some students onto a bus.
Adam Khan, 20, of Albert Terrace, and Samadur Rahman, 20, of Curwen Street, were both sentenced to 18 months.
Murad Mohammed, 19, of Ringwood Close, Shehroz Ahmad, 19, of Primrose Grove, and Dilbagh Singh, 19, of Brackenbury Road, received 15 months.
Gurmail Singh, 20, also of Brackenbury Road, was sentenced to 21 months after also admitting driving dangerously while disqualified.
Mohammed and Khan were arrested in a car in which police also found a crowbar, kitchen knife and sword.
Dilbagh Singh and Gurmail Singh were arrested later that day while Ahmed was arrested three days later.
Det Con Andrew Causey described the rampage as "reckless and brazen" and said the men had endangered lives".
He added: "It was a shocking and violent incident which provoked widespread outcry and condemnation."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk