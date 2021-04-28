Blackburn father denies murdering baby daughter and son
A father has denied murdering his baby daughter and son and the attempted murder of a third child.
Jordan Monaghan is accused of killing three-week-old Ruby in January 2013, 21-month-old Logan in August 2013, and the attempted murder of a third child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The 29-year-old, from Blackburn, Lancashire, is also accused of two counts of cruelty to a child under 16.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges at Preston Crown Court earlier.
Mr Monaghan, who is also accused of the murder of his girlfriend Evie Adams, 23, in October 2019, did not enter a plea to that charge.
A trial has been set for 4 October.
