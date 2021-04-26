Kirkham crash: Driver jailed for killing man after altercation
- Published
A motorist who knocked down and killed a man after they had an altercation in the road has been jailed.
Andrew Dean, 46, died after he got out of his van to speak to Jorden Rowbottom at the junction of Freckleton Street and Kirkham Bypass in Lancashire.
The men had been involved in a dispute before Rowbottom struck Mr Dean with his car, police said.
Rowbottom, 20, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for six years.
Mr Dean had been driving a Renault Master van on 18 July 2019 when he was involved in a dispute with Rowbottom, who was driving a Nissan Micra, Lancashire Police said.
Both vehicles later stopped close to the junction and Mr Dean got out of the van to speak to Rowbottom, standing in front of the Nissan.
Det Con Emma Handley said: "Rowbottom's reaction was to set off at speed, with Mr Dean on the Nissan's bonnet, before breaking sharply, throwing the victim from the car and onto the road, where he suffered fatal injuries."
The office said Rowbottom's actions had been "selfish and irresponsible".
"While we can't be certain what led to Mr Dean and Rowbottom becoming involved in an altercation, we know from other motorists the Nissan was seen being driven erratically in the area," she added.
Rowbottom, of Manor Road in Denton, Manchester, fled the scene but was later stopped by police between junctions six and five of the M61.
Three other people, who were in the car, were arrested but no further action has been taken against them.
Rowbottom, who also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and causing death while not holding a full licence, was handed a three-year extended licence and disqualified from driving for 10 years.