Puppy stolen in Accrington armed burglary returned to owner
- Published
A 12-week-old puppy stolen from a home during a knifepoint burglary has been found and returned to its owner.
French Bulldog Leo was snatched when three knife-wielding men forced their way into a house in Accrington, Lancashire, and demanded cash.
The burglars also took a watch and jewellery from the home in Spencer Street on the early hours of Saturday.
The dog was later found and three men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Owner Ellie Helm, who placed an appeal on Facebook, said: "Thank you so so much to everyone for sharing and helping us get him back."
Potential link
Two men aged 37 and 39 from Accrington were held alongside a 22-year-old from Dukinfield, Greater Manchester.
Police are linking the burglary to an incident on Saturday morning when five men tried to force their way into another house.
When officers arrived it was found a man had been assaulted, suffering injuries to his leg and jaw.
Two 21-year-old men from Accrington, a 27-year-old man from Church and a 17-year-old boy from Rishton were arrested on suspicion of assault.
Det Insp Darren Irving, of Lancashire Police said: "I am pleased to say the puppy has been found safe after an appeal."
