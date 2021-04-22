Fleetwood murder: Family pay tribute to Facebook row victim
- Published
The family of a murdered father said they were "so glad" he lived long enough to have the son he "craved".
Rhys Austin, 23, was jailed for life on Monday for stabbing Danny Wise in a "jealous rage" in Fleetwood on 24 June.
They had argued online over Austin's mistaken belief Mr Wise was interested in his partner, Lancashire Police said.
Paying tribute to him, Mr Wise's family said the 32-year-old was a "fun-loving lad with a heart of gold" and "all [he] ever wanted was to have children".
"We are so glad he lived long enough to realise the loving bond he craved and formed a fantastic relationship with his little boy," they added.
Relatives said Mr Wise had an "infectious smile and a sense of humour like no other".
"Danny was in the prime of his life and that life was stolen from him, for no reason whatsoever," they said.
Austin, of Broadwater Avenue in Fleetwood, was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years in jail after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said the attack by Austin had been "a crime driven by jealousy" after he wrongly believed Mr Wise was interested in his girlfriend.
They exchanged messages on Facebook culminating in Austin going to Mr Wise's workplace to confront him and fatally stabbing him, police said.