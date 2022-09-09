Queen Elizabeth II was welcomed to Lancashire by huge crowds
- Published
The Queen paid many visits to Lancashire and was always greeted warmly in the county by huge crowds.
She attended the Royal Variety Show in Blackpool in 1955 and was back 54 years later when it returned to the resort.
Her Majesty's most unusual engagement of 2006 came when she celebrated her 80th birthday with a pub lunch after watching a cow having its feet trimmed.
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh had visited Dunsop Bridge and attended Radholme Laund Farm.
The royal couple then dined at the Inn at Whitewell in the Ribble Valley.
Twelve years previously, the couple visited Lancashire to unveil a plaque to mark the 150th anniversary of Rossall School in Fleetwood.
In 1999 the Queen unveiled the Eric Morecambe statue on the town's seafront.
She attended both the Royal Variety Show at Blackpool in 1955 - the first time the event had been held outside the capital - and then again when it returned in 2009.
On both occasions she met performers backstage, from singer Eddie Fisher to comedians Peter Kay and Frank Carson, as well as pop star Lady Gaga.
In 2012, she was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles when she visited east Lancashire as part of her Jubilee Tour.
The royal party travelled by barge to Weavers' Triangle in Burnley, where the Queen made a speech on the Prince of Wales's charities.
In 2014, the Queen handed out Maundy coins in a traditional royal service at Blackburn Cathedral.
The late England and Blackpool footballer Jimmy Armfield, a lay canon at the cathedral, said the service was "very moving".
In 2015, the Queen headed up the 750th anniversary of the creation of the Duchy of Lancaster as part of her role as Duke of Lancaster.