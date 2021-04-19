Rawtenstall crash: Tributes to man who died after being hit by van
Tributes have been paid to a great-grandfather who has died almost a month after he was hit by a van.
Fred Lynsky, 92, died on Saturday at Royal Blackburn Hospital where he had been treated since he was knocked down on 27 March.
Lancashire Police said he was hit in a public car park on Newchurch Road in Rawtenstall at about 12:45 GMT.
Mr Lynsky's family said they were "mourning the unexpected loss of cheeky chappy and great grandfather".
"Fred, 92 years, was well known around the Rawtenstall area due in part to his love of regular walks into town where he did his shopping to add to his extensive collection of books and CDs," they added.
"He also liked to pop into the local hostelries for a real ale or two."
His family said the widower, who was a father-of-four, had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, "with a sixth imminent which he was looking forward to meeting".
Mr Lynsky suffered a broken hip and was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.
Sgt Andrew Hemingway said: "These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Lynsky's family.
"We continue to appeal to anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward."